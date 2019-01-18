Huawei Mate 20X promo camera photos turn out to be from a Nikon DSLR, apologies tendered

Despite the tremendous advancement in smartphone camera technology, OEMs are sometimes still caught promoting their mobile phones with fake camera sample. Huawei, Samsung, Xiaomi have at several times been caught promoting their phones with fake samples captured under the shutter of a DSLR camera. Curiously, the company’s P20 Pro flagship still ranks as the best phone in terms of camera, according to DXOMark. The Chinese tech giant has once again been caught up in a “DSLR mess” as recent camera samples promoting the Mate 20X were discovered to be fake. In this case, Huawei wasn’t directly responsible for the gaffe as it was made by a photographer for Jiguo.com, a free trial and shopping guide platform for tech gadgets.

Apparently, the Mate 20X was taken to the Arctic region to test the camera prowess under the beautiful scenery. The photographer then sent back the samples but it seems they were not properly labelled. Thus, two samples that were not captured by the Mate 20X were shared alongside the actual samples. The two samples were captured using the Nikon DSLR camera. The official responsible for the error has since apologized while the samples captured by the Nikon DSLR have been removed. You can check out the actual samples from below and they are indeed stunning. With this quality, Huawei doesn’t really need the aid of a DSLR to convince us that indeed, the Mate 20X camera is powerful!

However, this incident brings to memory, Huawei’s infamous DSLR deceitful camera sample used in promoting the Huawei P9. Sometime around July 2016 when Huawei was promoting its P9 flagship, the company shared a photo on its Google+ page which was purportedly captured by the P9’s dual rear shutters. The photo was indeed stunning just like these ones, with crisp clear details downright impressive for a smartphone camera. Unfortunately, it turned out the shot wasn’t taken by a smartphone camera but was actually from the all-powerful Canon EOS 5D Mark III shutter. The DSLR camera was worth $4500 back then. Well, it seems Huawei took that embarrassing incident as a challenge to develop a smartphone camera with DSLR-like quality. The Mate 20X may not be on the same level with a DSLR camera, but the company is edging closer to that standard employing an innovative camera and AI technology.

