Lenovo Z5s update offers ability to sync with a Xiaomi account, in addition to iCloud

The Lenovo Group Vice president, Chang Cheng, has announced that the newly launched Lenovo Z5S will get its first ZUI update soon. He hinted that the update has been in the works for quite a while now and it is close to being released. The Lenovo exec also shared the changelog of the update showing some of the features it would bring to the device.

Topmost on the list of features the update will bring is the ability to sync iCloud and Xiaomi account contacts. Lenovo has been able to attain interconnectivity between Android and iOS as early as on the ZUK Z2 released back in May 2016. As a result of that, users can synchronise their contacts, calendars, tasks, etc. on Apple’s iCloud. So, this isn’t much of a new feature. However, the interesting part is the support for Xiaomi account that the update will bring. This is a new high for Lenovo as it will possibly allow users of the Z5s to now synchronise their phones with Mi cloud especially if they are switching over from a Xiaomi phone. Thus, you don’t have to lose your contacts if you’re swapping phones.

The changelog also shows the update will bring optimization to the alarm clock display details, improve weather app, add weather warning reminders and also optimize the sound adjustment experience. The update will also add other features like Quick switch, vibration to the control centre, among others. Mr Chang did not provide a time frame for the release of the new update.

