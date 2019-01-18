New Xiaomi’s Mi Store in Paris is the biggest in Europe

The last year was probably the most important for Xiaomi’s global expansion. The Chinese company which managed to get in top 4 world’s best smartphones brands kept expanding a lot in the Old Continent and in just a year it obtained a strong presence in Europe. Now, the company just opened its biggest Mi Store in Europe. The new store opens at the Champs-Elysees street in Paris at 1 PM local time today.

Even though currently the weather is not the most propitious in the city, a consistent amount of people has been lining in front of the store hours before the opening, waiting for having the chance to touch some of the best Xiaomi products in the biggest European Mi Store. In case you do not know, this is the second Mi Store opened in Paris. The Mi Store opened in Paris will sell smartphones but also many other hi-tech products from the company. There will be headphones, Yi cameras, and smart home products as well. Xiaomi also launched some interesting promotions on its French online store for everyone who can not be in Paris in this period.

The promotions only regard the smartphone section: the phablet Mi Max 3 is available for €220 with a discount of €50, Pocophone F1 can be purchased for just €320 with a €40 discount and even the flagship Xiaomi Mi 8 is discounted at €430 with €50 in Mi vouchers as a gift for the purchase. We can see how the store looks like thanks to some photo published on Twitter. In the photos, you can clearly notice the presence of several phones in the store, such as the affordable flagship Xiaomi Pocophone F1, the Redmi Note 6 Pro mid-ranger and Xiaomi Mi 8, as well as other products such as the Mi Laser Projector and headphones.

