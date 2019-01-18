Redmi Note 7 6+128GB version emerge as fans favorite, may debut soon for 1599 yuan (~$235)

This afternoon, Xiaomi‘s founder and CEO, Lei Jun started a survey aimed at determining the memory configuration of the Redmi Note 7 that fans would want to be launched. The survey was carried out on Weibo and as at the time of reporting, over 20,000 persons have responded to the survey. The survey aims to find out which of the memory configurations fans would go for among five options of 3GB+32GB storage, 4GB+ 64 GB storage, 6GB + 64GB storage, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB.

The Redmi Note 7 was launched and made available in three memory configuration of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. However, the survey had the 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB options as a new addition. A recent TENAA certification shows the company may be planning to release the 4GB+128GB variant of the Redmi Note 7 soon. However, the 6GB + 128GB storage variant turned out to be the favourite option among the majority of the respondents.

Out of the total number of respondents, 54.3% prefer the 6GB+128GB variant with a slightly higher 1599 yuan ($235) price tag. While 23.9% of the respondents went for the 6GB+64GB variant for 1399 yuan ($206) despite having the same price with the 4GB + 128GB variant which 12.8% went for. The 3GB + 32GB variant had the least vote which is an indication that it may soon disappear from the mid-range segment. The fans favourite Redmi Note 7 6GB + 128GB variant may likely be released by Xiaomi in the near future, perhaps after the Spring festival. Recall that the company released a 6GB+128GB variant of the Redmi Note 5 four months after the initial launch.

