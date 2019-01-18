Xiaomi updates Pocophone F1 with night mode and 960fps support

A long-awaited update is finally rolling out on the Xiaomi Pocophone F1. After getting TWRP support, the affordable flagship from the first Xiaomi’s sub-brand is receiving a new MIUI 10 stable update which brings the number of version to v10.2.2.0. This update was long-awaited because it brings two important improvements to the camera. The first is the support to 960 fps super slow motion video recording which joins the 120 and 240 fps modes that were already available, while the second is a new night mode.

While the first feature will improve slow motion videos, the second will reduce the amount of digital noise in the dark and it will also improve the exposition by stitching 8 photos with different exposure levels. It is a completely new feature that was never tested on the Xiaomi Pocophone F1, so it will be interesting to discover how well it works.

Read More: Get Pixel Experience for the Poco F1 with the stable ROM

The update includes the security patch for the month of December, not the last one but still a great thing for an affordable device. Previously, Xiaomi also hinted that the phone would get the support to 4K video recording at 60 fps, but the mode did not arrive with this update, so users will be forced to wait for the next one that should start rolling out in February. The update weighs 311 MB and it is rolling out via OTA, did you get it on your Xiaomi Pocophone F1?

via