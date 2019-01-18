Samsung Galaxy M20, M10 price and release date leaked

Samsung will be taking on the likes of the Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo in India and other developing markets with the introduction of the Galaxy M series of smartphones on Jan. 28. Recent reports have revealed plenty of information on the specs, features and design of the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 that are expected to go official later this month. Now, the pricing and release date of the Galaxy M10 and M20 phones have been leaked through industry sources.

Industry sources have conveyed to Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) that the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 phones that are aimed towards the millennials will be available for purchase from March 5. The leaked date is more than a month away from Jan. 28 launch date. These phones will be available for buying through Samsung’s online shop and Amazon India.

The Galaxy M10 will carry a starting price of Rs. 7,990 and the Galax M20 will begin at Rs. 10,990. The pricing leak suggests that the Galaxy M10 and M20 will be rivaling with some of the popular entry-level and mid-range phones such as Redmi 6, Realme 2, Redmi Note 6 Pro and ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1.

Galaxy M20 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M20 will be featuring 6.3-inch IPS LCD Infinity-V display with support for full HD+ resolution. The Exynos 7904 chipset is expected to power the smartphone. It may come in 3 GB RMA + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage models.

The Android 8.1 Oreo OS will come preinstalled on the Galaxy M20. It will be the first ever handset from Samsung to come packed with 5,000mAh battery. For photography, it may feature 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera. The smartphone will feature USB-C port which will bring support for fast charging.

Galaxy M10 Specifications

Previous reports have revealed that the Samsung Galaxy M10 will be an entry-level smartphone that will feature 6.2-inch IPS LCD panel with Infinity-V notch and HD+ resolution support. The Exynos 7872 chipset will be powering the 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage and 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variants of the Galaxy M10.

The Galaxy M10 will be arriving with Android 8.1 Oreo OS onboard. The handset will receive power from 3,400mAh battery. The rear side of the phone will have 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup. For snapping selfies, it will be equipped with a 5-megapixel frontal shooter.