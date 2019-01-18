Redmi Note 7 with 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage likely to debut soon with 1,399 Yuan (~$206) price

The Redmi Note 7 smartphone was introduced in the previous week in three models such as 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. These models are respectively priced at 999 Yuan (~$147), 1,199 Yuan (~$177) and, 1,399 Yuan (~$206). It appears that Redmi will be soon launching a new variant for the smartphone since Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has started a survey to know which is the most popular Redmi Note 7 variant. The poll also includes two unreleased models such as 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The survey has revealed that the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is the most popular, but it seems that the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage may go official soon since it has been approved by TENAA telecom authority in China.



In the above poll, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model has received more than 54 percent vote. If the model will be released in the future, it will be priced at 1,599 Yuan (~$236). The model that comes second in popularity is 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage that is priced at 1,399 Yuan (~$206). It has received over 24 percent vote. The third popular is the unannounced 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage with 12.5 percent. The least popular edition is the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage model that has receive only 1.2 percent vote.

The popularity of the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model suggests that Redmi may consider releasing the variant at some time in the future. The below shown screenshot shows that the TENAA has already certified 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage edition for the Redmi Note 7. Probably this variant may go official within this month.

The first sale of the Redmi Note 7 was conducted on Jan. 15 and its second sale happened at 10 AM (local time) in China earlier today. The smartphone was sold out in both the sales. The next round of sale will be carried out at 10 AM (local time) on Jan. 22. Redmi will be debuting the Redmi Note 7 Pro in the coming. Apart from 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, it is speculated to be powered by the new Snapdragon 675. There is a possibility that the handset could be made available with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

