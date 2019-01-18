Realme is reportedly considering to launch its own App Store

Realme, a new smartphone brand launched last year after splitting from Oppo, has already made its mark in the budget smartphone segment in India — one of the biggest smartphone markets globally. The company has even expanded to six other geographies — Malaysia, Vietnam, the Phillippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Egypt.

Recently, the company also started its own community where users can ask questions and the experts answer their queries. It also allows users to suggest features which the company could include in their upcoming software builds.

In the community, some users have been asking for a dedicated app store for Realme users and the company responded to that by saying that it is considering to launch its own app store. When launched, the app store will work as an alternative to the Google Play Store for users to download apps and games.

Many smartphone manufacturers already have their own app stores, including Huawei and Samsung. While Huawei has an app store called AppGallery which is also available for Honor users, Samsung has an app store named Galaxy Apps.

So far, the company has launched five smartphones — Realme 1, 2, 2 Pro, C1, and U1. It also entered the mobile accessories business with the launch of earphones and mobile covers. Most recently, the company launched its first lifestyle products — Realme Tech Backup, which went on sale for the first time on 7th January.

Realme has established itself in the budget smartphone segment in less than a year’s time through its online-only strategy. Now, the company is looking to expand its footprints and has already entered the offline market in India. The company is planning to enter 150 cities this year and will also launch its experience stores across the country.

Meanwhile, the company is reportedly working on its upcoming smartphone — Realme 3 which is expected to launch by the end of March this year. As per the reports, a smartphone with a 48-megapixel camera sensor is also in works but it’s not yet confirmed if its the Realme 3 or a different model.

