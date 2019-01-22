Honor V20 Moschino Edition in Phantom Red released in China

At the launch event of the Honor V20 in China in December 2018, Honor had also debuted the special edition of Honor V20 Moschino Edition in partnership with Italian fashion brand. The V20 Moschino Edition is now listed for purchase in China through Vmall. It can be bought in Phantom Red color.

The Honor V20 Moschino Edition has landed in China with a price tag of 3,999 Yuan. The handset features 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of native storage. The Phantom Blue edition of the V20 Moschino Edition is yet to go on sale in China. The V20 is equipped with various exciting features such as punch-hole display, Link Turbo technology, 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 camera sensor and exciting V patterns etched with nanolithography on the rear.

The V20 Moschino Edition carries the same specifications as the Honor V20 handset. It features a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display that produces full HD+ resolution of 2310 x 080 pixels. The 7nm Kirin 980 chipset powers the phone with up to 8 GB of RAM. It comes with up to 256 GB of inbuilt storage. The handset lacks support for microSD card slot.

The rear side of the Honor V20 features 48-megapixel + ToF (Time of Flight) 3D stereo sensor. On the front is 25-megapixel selfie camera. The back panel of the phone is fitted with a fingerprint scanner. It receives power from 4,000mAh battery that is provided with support for 22.5W fast charging.

The regular version of the Honor V20 is available in colors like Sea Blue, Red and Magic Night Black. The same phone is headed to international markets with Honor View 20 moniker. In India, the handset is available for pre-booking through Amazon India and the official HiHonor online store. The pricing of the phone for the Indian market is still under the wraps. It will be hitting the market on Jan. 29 in the country. The global launch of the View 20 will be held in Paris, France later today.

