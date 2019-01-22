Redmi Go smartphone gets certified by NBTC in Thailand, launch imminent

Redmi recently launched the Redmi Note 7 budget smartphone — the company’s first device after it split from its parent company Xiaomi to work independently. The company is reportedly planning to launch two other smartphones — Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go.

The Redmi Go is expected to be the company’s first Android Go-powered smartphone. A Redmi smartphone with mode number M1903C3GG has received NBTC certification in Thailand, which confirms that the smartphone will indeed carry the Redmi Go moniker. This also indicates that the phone’s launch is not far away.

However, apart from the smartphone’s marketing name, the NBTC certification does not reveal anything related to the upcoming smartphone. The Android Go Edition smartphone had previously been certified by the EEC, IMDA, SIRIM certification agencies in Malaysia, and was also spotted on the FCC website last month.

According to the previous leaks, the smartphone could come with a 5.9-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It could pack just 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage with microSD card support. In the camera department, it is said to feature a single camera on the back and a 5MP front-facing snapper.

It will be running Android 9 Pie Go Edition out-of-the-box. For the uninitiated, the Android Go Edition is optimized specifically for entry-level smartphones with limited memory and storage space. It aims to offer better performance and the same security features as the standard Android Pie. Google has also created special apps for Go Edition, including Google Go, Google Assistant Go, Gboard, Files Go, and Maps Go.

Read More: Redmi Note 7 again proves its toughness as it survives when kicked down the stairs and used as a skateboard