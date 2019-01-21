Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Go smartphones to soon launch in India

Xiaomi’s newly formed independent brand Redmi recently launched its first smartphone — Redmi Note 7. The company is soon expected to launch Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go Android Go smartphone. However, the Redmi Note 7 is currently limited to its home market China.

But, the company is soon going to expand its geographical footprints and launch in other regions as well. According to the report, Redmi is planning to soon launch three smartphones in the Indian market — Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Go. The reports add that the devices will be launched in Q1 2019, i.e. by the end of March this year.

Launched earlier this month, the Redmi Note 7 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display carries support for 450-nits brightness, 1,500:1 contrast ratio, sun legibility, and eye protection mode.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. It also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot allowing users to expand the storage capacity.

The company has focused on offering a premium photography experience with this budget smartphone. The device comes with an f/1.8 aperture 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary camera with artificial intelligence technology.

On the front side, there’s a 13-megapixel camera housed in the display notch. It is also equipped with features like AI Smart Beauty and AI face unlock. The Redmi Note 7 is equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack and features an infrared blaster which makes it possible to use it as a remote control. A fingerprint scanner resides of the backside of the smartphone.

As for the software, the smartphone is running Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. With an 18W fast charger, the phone can be fully charged in just 1 hour and 43 minutes.

The company is also reportedly set to launch 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone, which could be priced at around 1,399 Yuan (approximately $206). The upcoming Redmi Note 7 Pro is said to be powered by Snapdragon 675 chipset and is expected to debut in the coming weeks.

(Source)