Xiaomi launches Aqara Smart Curtain Motor with built-in battery for 549 Yuan ($80)

Xiaomi has today announced a new product under crowdfunding dubbed Aqara Smart Curtain Motor. This is an iteration of the Aqara Smart Curtain Motor first launched around 2017. However, the new Aqara Smart Curtain Motor is quite different from the first version in that this model comes with a built-in battery. So you don’t need to connect any wire or need a wall socket closeby for it to work. Thus, it is easier to install.

The Aqara Smart Curtain Motor is basically a motorized window shades and blinds which can be controlled wirelessly. The gadget works on Zigbee curtains and blinds. The device utilizes low-power ZigBee communication protocol via the Mi multi-functional Smart home gateway or Aqara air-conditioning pathway to connect to the smart home network. Thus, the home curtains can be controlled via the Mi App. Also, the Smart gadget allows the homeowner to also set the timer in the Mi app to when the blinds are expected to open and close and the blinds respond automatically when it gets to the set time. This version also comes with support for XIaomi’s XiaoAI voice control.

In addition, there is a wireless switch which can alternatively be used to open and close the blinds with just a gentle tap. The gadget also connects with the Mi home sensor such that when the user goes to the window, the home sensor will automatically trigger the opening of the blinds and as soon as the user leaves, the blinds close. Further, the Aqara Smart curtain motor has a touch start function, such that with just a light pull, the motor starts opening the blinds automatically. It also stops when it encounters any resistance or obstruction when opening or closing. It is also a noiseless device with its operating noise less than 30dB. The product also comes with other support services like door and window measurement, customised window rails and others.

The Aqara Smart Silent curtain motor comes with a price tag of 549 Yuan (~$80) and is currently available on the Youpin crowdfunding platform for funding. There is also the option of the motor with a 3-meter straight rail and installation service for 1099 yuan ($161).