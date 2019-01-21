Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Smartphone For Only $239.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Inside]

The Redmi Note 7 smartphone was subject to a slew of speculations and leaks until Xiaomi finally unveiled the hotly-anticipated phone earlier this month.

Cashing in on the hype surrounding the Redmi Note 7, the Chinese electronics giant is now giving Xiaomi fans a chance to buy its recently launched smartphone at a considerably lowered price on GeekBuying. Moreover, we’ll show how you can get an extra discount at checkout.

While the Redmi Note 7 comes in a variety of memory and storage options, we’ll be taking a gander at the 4GB RAM+64GB ROM variant that has gone up for sale carrying a heavily discounted price on GeekBuying. The aforesaid model would normally set you back $314.99, but you can now buy it for just $265.99 on the Chinese online store.

As if that weren’t enough, you can extend this 16 percent discount further with the help of coupon code GIZ_ XYJTKATQ. The coupon helps you get an extra $26 off by bringing the already lowered retail price of the phone further down to only $239.99 before placing your order.

As far as specs are concerned, the Redmi Note 7 sports a mammoth 6.3 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. There’s Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top, giving the display an added protection.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE, Octa core, 2.2GHz processor and packs a competent Adreno 512 graphics processing unit, under the hood. This model ships with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage capacity (up to 256GB) for you to save your favorite content.

On the optics front, the Redmi Note 7 houses a 48.0MP+5.0MP dual-camera module on the back and a 13.0MP front shooter for superior self-portraits and video chatting experience. The phone runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie operating system and draws its juices from a 4000mAh battery.

There’s a fingerprint sensor placed on the back. Moreover, the phone boasts an impressive array of other sensors such as an accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass. You can head straight to this link in order to check out the rest of the variants and grab the discount before the promo wraps up!