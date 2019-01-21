Lenovo Z5 Pro GT with 12 GB RAM and SD855 visits Geekbench

At the launch of event of Lenovo Z5s, the Chinese firm surprised the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT as the world’s first smartphone powered by Snapdragon 855. It is also the first ever phone to come equipped with 12 GB of RAM. The smartphone is now available on pre-orders in China and it is expected to release in the country by the end of this month. The Geekbench benchmarking platform has multiple listings for 12 GB RAM edition of the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT. It appears that the company could be internally testing the Z5 Pro GT on Geekbench before it is made available to users later this month.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT has a model number of L78032. Multiple Geekbench listings of the same model number have appeared on Jan. 18 all feature 12 GB of RAM. While the single-core scores recorded by the Z5 Pro GT revolves between 3083 and 3306, it has recorded between 9166 and 10418 in multi-core.

In the above screenshot, the Lenovo L78032 Z5 Pro GT listings present below the Jan. 18 listings belongs to its 8 GB RAM variant. It shows that with 8 GB RAM and Snapdragon 855, the Z5 Pro GT scored between 3269 and 3303 in single-core tests and between 8989 and 10896 in multi-core tests of Geekbench. Surprisingly, these Geekbench listings suggest that the 12 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM variants of the Z5 Pro GT may deliver similar performance. In terms of specs, the 128 GB and 256 GB storage variants of the Z5 Pro GT will feature 8 GB of RAM. The 12 GB RAM edition of the phone will be packed with 512 GB storage.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT will be hitting the Chinese market on Jan. 29. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage are respectively priced at 2,698 Yuan (~$397), 2,998 Yuan (~$442), 3,398 Yuan (~$500) and 4,398 Yuan (~$647).