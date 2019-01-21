Oppo confirms ‘Get Closer’ MWC 2019 event, could unveil its foldable smartphone

The world’s biggest mobile trade show — Mobile World Congress, is scheduled to kick-off from 25th February in Barcelona, Spain. With the event nearing, mobile brands have now started sending out event invitations.

Today, China-based Oppo has sent out media invites for its ‘Get Closer’ launch event at MWC 2019 which is scheduled on 23rd February at 21:00 Beijing time. At this year’s Mobile World Congress, the company says that it will be exploring the theme of Connectivity, AI, Industry 4.0, Immersive Content, Disruptive Innovation, Digital Wellness, Digital Trust, and The Future.

The media invites sent by Oppo are uniquely designed and folded, which is being speculated as a hint by the company that it could unveil its foldable smartphone. Also, the ‘Get Closer’ event name also hints that Oppo could bring a new product with 10x optical zoom technology at MWC 2019.

A few months ago, Oppo’s Product Manager Chuck Wang confirmed that the company will be using the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 platform to announce its first foldable smartphone but didn’t share information on its specifications and release date.

Currently, there’s no confirmation on whether the foldable phone from Oppo will be equipped with a fold-in design like Samsung’s foldable phone or fold-out design like Huawei’s foldable phone. A report that had surfaced coupled of months ago had suggested that Samsung may allow Oppo and Xiaomi to use its Infinity Flex Display.

As for the Oppo’s 10x lossless zoom technology first surfaced last month in a patent. The technology, which was announced last week, uses three cameras instead of two. It has added an ultra-wide camera to the main camera + telephoto lens dual camera setup of the 5x precision optical zoom. The ultra-wide angle camera sits atop the ultra-clear main camera while the telephoto lens maintains its periscope-like setup. The new design provides a zoom range of 15.9mm to 159mm.