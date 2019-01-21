Honor Play 8A rumoured to launch in India within the next few weeks

Huawei’s Honor brand has since shifted its focus from an elite brand to an independent brand that targets both the high-end, mid-range and budget segment and that shift has been a huge success. The brand has got sleek smartphones cutting across each price segment and an example of such is the Honor Play 8A. The device was launched in China about two weeks back and now, there are speculations that the device will be unveiled in India soon.

According to Indian blog MySmartprice, citing one of its trusted sources, the budget Android phone will soon be hitting the Indian market. The rumour isn’t specific about the date the device will be launched but it tips the event to take place within the next few weeks. The pricing is also unknown but it won’t be too different from that of China. The Honor Play 8A starts at 799 yuan (~Rs8,400) for the 32GB storage version while the 64GB storage version is priced at 999 yuan (~Rs10,500). Thus, the device may likely be priced under RS10,000 for the base variant.

Read Also: Honor 10 Lite to reportedly launch in India later this month

As a reminder, the Honor Play 8A features a polycarbonate body along with a metal frame. The device packs a big 6.09-inch waterdrop notch screen with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The Play 8A is the second model after Xiaomi’s Mi Play to feature a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It comes in 3GB+32GB and 3GB+64GB combo with microSD card slot for expanding the storage. The device equally packs a single 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and autofocus while there is an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture at the front. The device is fueled by a 3,020mAh battery and carries support for 5V/1A charging. Other connectivity features that are included on the Honor 8A are dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, microUSB 2.0 and 3.5mm audio jack. Unfortunately, there is no fingerprint scanner.