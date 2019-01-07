Honor 8A is official with waterdrop notch screen, Helio P35 and 799 Yuan (~$116) price

In the previous week, Honor had confirmed that it will be launching the Honor 8A on Jan. 8 in China. The Chinese manufacturer has already made the smartphone by listing the smartphone with all its specifications on Vmallv. The smartphone is equipped with a waterdrop notch. After the Xiaomi Mi Play smartphone that was announced in December 2018, the Honor 8A is the second smartphone to be fueled by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

Honor 8A Specifications and Features

The Honor 8A measures 156.28 x 73.5 x 8mm and it weighs 150 grams. The smartphone sports polycarbonate body along with a metal frame. The entry-level smartphone from Honor houses a 6.09-inch waterdrop notch screen which supports HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels.

The 12nm Helio P35 chipset works at 2.3 GHz and it is assisted by 3 GB of RAM. The handset can be availed in 32 GB and 64 GB storage models. It is equipped with a microSD card slot for additional storage. There is a 3,020mAh battery. The smartphone carries support for 5V/1A charging.

The backside of the Honor 8A is fitted with an f/1.8 aperture 13-megapixel rear camera. It comes with features like LED flash and autofocus. Sitting at the front is a fixed focus 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. Other connectivity features that are included on the Honor 8A are dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, microUSB 2.0 and 3.5mm audio jack. The predecessor Honor 7A smartphone came with dual rear cameras and a fingerprint scanner. These features are not available on the Honor 8A phone.

Honor 8A Price and Release Date

The 32 GB and 64 GB storage editions of the Honor 8A are respectively priced at 799 Yuan. The price tag of the 64 GB variant is yet to revealed. The handset can be bought in colors like Magic Night Black, Aurora Blue and Platinum Gold. The shipments of the Honor 8A will begin on Jan. 8.