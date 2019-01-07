South Korea-based Jenax to showcase its J.Flex flexible battery at CES 2019

South Korea-based technology company Jenax has announced J.Flex — a flexible battery, which the company claims is first of its kind in the segment. The battery, which will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019, appears to be a step forward in changing the way that wearable medical devices are designed and used.

The J.Flex battery was first debuted at CES 2015 which created a buzz around its ability to power consumer wearable technology. The idea was that the flexible battery could be built into the lining of clothes and backpacks without ending up with a bulky solid battery pack getting in the way.

During CES 2019, on 9th January, the company will be showcasing its J.Fled system at the Digital Health Summit. It is a first-generation of the company’s solution that has been specifically designed for medical devices. However, it’s also suitable for consumer electronics such as smartwatches.

Like most other cutting-edge technologies, there’s a catch with this one as well. Currently, the capacity of the J.Flex battery is the biggest drawback, with each unit having a capacity of just around 30mAh, which is roughly 20 percent of a standard button cell.

The company’s presence at CES 2019 will also involve showcasing speakers from Philips, Abbott, and Johnson & Johnson, all of whom are presently investing significant resources in the digital health space. However, there are no guarantees that those companies will be embracing the J.Flex on a significant scale moving forward.