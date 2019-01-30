Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) vs Honor Play 8A vs Xiaomi Mi Play: Specs Comparison

Huawei just launched a new affordable device in Sri Lanka: the Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) which is slightly different from all other Huawei devices in terms of aesthetics. But is it all about design or it is a valid phone even inside? In order to establish it, just looking at the specs sheet is not enough. For this reason, we usually compare new smartphones with their best concurrence in the same price range. And among the best rivals of the new handset, there are Honor Play 8A and Xiaomi Mi Play. The former is one of the most affordable devices from Huawei’s sub-brand, while the latter is from a totally different company which represents the main Huawei’s Chinese rival. Here is an in-depth specs comparison.

Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) vs Huawei Honor Play 8A vs Xiaomi Mi Play

Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) Huawei Honor Play 8A Xiaomi Mi Play DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 156.28 x 73.5 x 8 mm 156.28 x 73.5 x 8 mm, 150 grams 147.76 x 71.89 x 7.8 mm, 150 grams DISPLAY 6.09 inches, 720 x 1520p (HD+), 290 ppi, IPS LCD 6.09 inches, 720 x 1520p (HD+), 290 ppi, IPS LCD 5.84 inches, 1080 x 2280p (HD+), 432 ppi, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Still unknown MediaTek Helio P35, octa-core 2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio P35, octa-core 2.3 GHz MEMORY 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – micro SD slot 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 3 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie, EMUI Android 9 Pie, EMUI Android 8.1 Oreo, MIUI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA 13 MP f/1.8

8 MP f/2.0 front camera 13 MP f/1.8

8 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 12 +2 MP

8 MP front camera BATTERY 3000 mAh 3000 mAh 3000 mAh ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot

Design

As mentioned above, Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) has a unique design. Alongside the Huawei Enjoy Max, it is the only last-generation phone from one of the world’s best brands to come with a leather body. It is incredibly elegant and original, and it comes in two color variants. It also has thin bezels and a small dewdrop notch on the display that maximizes the screen-to-body ratio. Right after that, I would pick the Xiaomi Mi Play because of its elegant glass back and its gradient colors, that is not usual to find on a so affordable device. Honor Play 8A has a classic polycarbonate design that is very common on entry-level phones, and it does not have gradient colors, so it would be the last choice.

Display

Xiaomi Mi Play overclasses both its opponents because it comes with a display boasting a higher level of detail. It is the only Full HD+ panel of the trio and it shows sharper and more realistic images. At the same time, it comes with a slightly smaller size which makes it more compact and easier to use with one hand. The displays of Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 and Honor Play 8A are almost the same thing, they are just minimally different in size but the resolution is the same and so is the viewing quality.

Specs & Software

Unfortunately, we still do not know which chipset is on board of the Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 as the company decided not to reveal it yet. But it should not be needed in order to establish which device will boast the higher performance. Indeed, Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 comes with max 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, while Xiaomi Mi Play has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of integrated storage. We still do not know the SoC of the Huawei Y6 Pro 2019, but in case it is not the Helio P35 found on the Xiaomi Mi Play, we doubt it will be a better chipset than this one. Honor Play 8A loses the comparison too because it comes with the Helio P35 and max 3 GB RAM. All the phones come with a customized Android version based on Pie.

Camera

While Xiaomi Mi Play comes with a better hardware side, both Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 and Xiaomi Mi Play should have better camera performances. Both their rear and their front sensors come with a brighter focal aperture, and this means better shots in low light conditions. We have no idea about which device between Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 and Honor Play 8A will click better shots as we did not test the former and all will depend on software optimization.

Battery

All the batteries of these devices come with more or less the same capacity, so hardware components and optimization will make the difference. Given that Xiaomi Mi Play has a Full HD+ display, we believe that it will have worse battery life than both Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 and Honor Play 8A. The 8A has a slightly bigger battery and a slightly smaller screen, that is more efficient components. But if Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 has a more efficient SoC than the Helio P35, this may not matter and it may win in all the battery life tests.

Price

Honor Play 8A and Xiaomi Mi Play come with price tags of €100 and €170, respectively, in the Asian market. The price of the Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 is not known yet (we believe it will cost more than Honor Play 8A because of its costlier design and because it is a Huawei device). With the actual (incomplete about the Y6 Pro) information available and given the marginal differences between all these handsets, I would personally go for the Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 because of its more original leather design. But once I will know the chipset model and the price, my opinion might change.

Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) vs Huawei Honor Play 8A vs Xiaomi Mi Play: PROs and CONS

Huawei Y6 Pro 2019

PROs

More original design

Great cameras

Affordable

Android Pie

CONS

Limited availability

Xiaomi Mi Play

PROs

Compact and lightweight

Good design

Android Pie

Better hardware

CONS

Average cameras

Honor Play 8A

PROs

Very affordable

Good cameras

Nice hardware

Android Pie

Fast charging

CONS