Samsung announces 1TB eUFS 2.1 storage ahead of Galaxy S10 launch
While Toshiba has begun testing UFS 3.0 chips, it appears Samsung still plans to use UFS 2.1 for a little more while before making the switch. The Korean-electronics giant announced its largest capacity UFS storage today which has a 1TB capacity.
The announcement comes a few weeks before the launch of the Galaxy S10 series which has been reported to have a variant with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
The 1TB eUFS 2.1 chip is a single-chip design and boasts an improvement in read and write speeds compared to the 512GB eUFS 2.1. The chip size is the same, measuring 11.5 x 13 mm and has 16 5th-gen 512Gb V-NAND flash memory layers.
The 1TB storage has a sequential read speed of 1000MB/s, a sequential write speed of 260 MB/s, a random read speed of 58,000 IOPS and a random write speed of 50,000 IOPS. These are significant gains in speeds when compared to Samsung’s other versions.
Samsung says mass production has begun and it also plans to “expand production of its fifth-generation 512Gb V-NAND at its Pyeongtaek plant” throughout H1 2019 in anticipation of strong demand of 1TB eUFS storage by phone manufacturers this year. This means we will be seeing a lot of 1TB phones launching this year.