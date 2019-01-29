Samsung planning to acquire company behind OPPO’s zoom technology

You may not have heard of the company called Corephotonics before but they are the guys behind OPPO‘s 5X zoom technology. The company is based in Israel and has big-name investors which include Samsung Ventures, MediaTek, SanDisk, and CK Telecom. New reports say Samsung wants to acquire the company.

Corephotonics works with all of the large smartphone companies, so it is no surprise that they worked with OPPO on its “lossless” zoom technology. The company designs cameras which are then built by their partner companies.

Samsung is planning to pay between $150 – $160 million for the company which has developed a triple camera technology that has up to 25x zoom. If the deal goes through, we may see Samsung phones with much better zoom technology hit the market in the near future. Corephotonics is also said to be planning to venture into drones, vehicles, and security cameras segments.

If Samsung acquires the company, it will also pick up a lawsuit Corephotonics filed against Apple back in 2017 which claims the iPhone maker used its patented technology in the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus.

