While we’re still waiting for 5G, LG commences plans for 6G technology

The year 2019 is already pencilled down to be a year for 5G technology. We’ll soon start seeing the commercial roll-out of 5G phones from major smartphone vendors. LG is one of the front-runners who will launch a 5G phone early this year. But that isn’t why the tech giant is in the news. Apparently, the company hs started putting plans in motion to prepare for 6G! No, that wasn’t a mistake.

LG has announced the opening of a dedicated research center located in the Yuseong District of Daejeon, South Korea. The new research centre isn’t for development of 6G products. Rather, the Korean giant is aiming to “lead global standardization and secure new business creation opportunities.” The research institute is established in partnership with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.

LG estimates that it will take up to 10 years before a transition from 5G to 6G could happen but it wants to “prepare for the future industry”. The company has bet big on 5G technology which it believes could help it ailing smartphone arm. Korea’s three major wireless service providers, including LG Electronics sister company LG U Plus, have already deployed their 4G LTE replacements.

