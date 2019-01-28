LG Mobile rumored to cease operations in the Philippines

Amid of various futuristic smartphone announcements with leading technologies, LG is expected to pull-off its mobile operation chords in the Philippines. According to a Filipino source, it has been revealed that LG is set to cease its mobile operations in the country. As per the source, LG hasn’t revealed any new device after the LG G7 ThinQ, even LG V40 ThinQ didn’t get introduced in the Philippines.

LG has not confirmed anything but a company’s executive has dropped some beans on the latest developments. As per him, LG will soon officially make an announcement regarding the current situation. If LG goes away officially, then the Filipino fans won’t be able to enjoy the latest phones from the company. They have to get it from a third party seller which will be a costly affair.

From past some months, LG’s mobile division has been struggling to churn out some profits. It is the only division of LG which is running negative. Now, these developments have cleared the surface from LG Mobile’s deteriorating financial condition.

Although, globally LG is speculated to be coming with a foldable display device at MWC 2019. They will even showcase 5G enabled device packed with 4000 mAh battery and Snapdragon 855 at an event in Barcelona next month. Later this year, LG G8 ThinQ is also set to unveil with Snapdragon chipset and a notched display. It will come with a major revamp than the LG G7 ThinQ which was launched last year.

There are no more details available regarding the speculated LG Mobile’s exit from the Philippines.

