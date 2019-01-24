LG 5G smartphone to launch next month; packs Snapdragon 855 SoC and 4,000mAh battery

As the 5G technology is set to go mainstream this year, many smartphone manufacturers have already announced that they are working on developing devices which are 5G-compatible. While Samsung and OnePlus are said to be among the first companies to launch a 5G-enabled smartphone, LG is not far behind. The South Korean company is also working on a 5G smartphone which will be launched later this year.

LG Electronics has already scheduled a launch event on 24th February in Barcelona, a day before the Mobile World Congress officially kicks-off. Now, the company has revealed that it will launch its 5G smartphone at CCIB in Barcelona on 24th February.

Right after the launch, the LG 5G smartphone will also be showcased during the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2019) from 25th February to 28th February in Barcelona. The company is also looking to partner with major network operators, especially in Korea, North America, and Europe where 5G service is scheduled to be commercially available later this year.

The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 processor, which is claimed to offer 45 percent better performance. It will also come with a ‘Vapor Chamber’ which is 2.7 times bigger heat pipe (heatsink) than the one in LG V40 ThinQ and the liquid is also more than double the amount. Further, the phone is confirmed to pack 4,000mAh battery and we expect it to have fast charging support.

Despite the company raking up huge losses, the South Korean company believes that things will get better. The company’s hope lies on the 5G revolution. Earlier, president of LG’s mobile division, Hwang Jeong-Hwan, said that LG is one of three manufacturers ready to launch a 5G-ready smartphone when 5G roll-out begins.

A handset launch roadmap from LG reveals that the LG G8 won’t be the company’s first 5G smartphone. The company will be launching its 5G smartphone under new branding. This will enable the company to position the device appropriately and design a targeted marking campaign.

The company believes that the headstart in the 5G market should increase the company’s sales in the first half of 2019. LG already has a contract with Sprint which will see it release the carrier’s first 5G “shiny and distinct” smartphone in the first half of 2019. Apart from LG, smartphone manufacturers including Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo among others are set to launch their 5G-compatible smartphones later this year.

