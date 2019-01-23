LG Premier MWC 2019 teaser video hints at LG G8 touchless gesture navigation feature

The Mobile World Congress 2019 is all set to kick-off next month in Barcelona, Spain and everyone is eagerly waiting to see what the smartphone companies bring this time. With MWC 2019 nearing, companies have now started teasing their upcoming products and features.

Joining the list of such companies is South Korea-based LG, which is teased a new touchless gesture-based navigation feature, likely for its upcoming flagship LG G8, through a teaser video posted on YouTube related to LG Premier event at MWC 2019.

The company has scheduled a launch event on 24th February CCIB, Barcelona and has also sent out ‘Save The Date’ invites. LG is likely to launch the G8 smartphone at the event and will then showcase it at MWC 2019 which commences from 25th February and ends on 28th February.

Recently, it was reported that the LG G8 will come with “Sound on Display” technology in which instead of having a traditional speaker, the sound is produced by vibrating the display panel. The sound is produced by vibrations of the screen caused by ‘exciter’ which is positioned behind the screen. LG is already using this technology in its Crystal Sound OLED TVs.

According to the reports, the phone will come with a waterdrop notch — something that most of the smartphone manufacturers have already adopted in order to offer higher screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 flagship chipset.

The phone’s renders featuring a notched display and dual rear camera sensors surfaced online a few days ago but the company’s Head of Global Corporate Communication denied that claiming that the renders are correct but are not of G8.

If the reports are to be believed, then LG is going to launch multiple smartphones during Mobile World Congress. We’ll have to wait until the official launch event to know what’s up the company’s sleeves and to know more about this touchless gesture system.