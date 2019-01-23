Huawei teases 5G Wi-Fi Router launch on 24th January in China

5G technology is going mainstream this year and to be the first-movers into the 5G space, Huawei is all set to launch products compatible with the new technology. Before the company officially launches its first 5G smartphone, it is all set to launch a 5G router.

Huawei has today teased a 5G Wi-Fi router launch by shared a poster on Weibo. The text on the poster reads — “5+6=3.X? is the taste of new products! January 24, 2019, for you!”, confirming that it will be launching a new product on 24th January in China.

The poster doesn’t clearly state that the 5G Wi-Fi router will be launched. But looking closely at the “5+6=3.X” text in the poster, we can see that it says 5G, clearly hinting at the 5G technology. The ‘6’ could be representing Wi-Fi 6 which is the abbreviation for the Wi-Fi 802.11 ax.

The Wi-Fi 802.11 ax standard promises higher data transfer rate and larger capacity along with higher energy efficiency. Further, it’s being reported that the Wi-Fi 6 can reach the speed of up to 11Gbit/s. It is expected to be widely used in smart home devices or IoT-based devices.

This year will witness the 5G technology go mainstream and Huawei wants to be the one leading the game. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Huawei’s chairman Hu Houkun (aka Ken Hu) announced that the company has deployed 5G networks in 10 countries and will soon deploy in 20 more countries.

Huawei’s chairman Hu Houkun has also confirmed that the company will be launching its 5G smartphone in June this year. Apart from Huawei, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo among others are all set to launch their 5G smartphones later this year.