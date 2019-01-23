Xiaomi Dual Flex / MIX Flex, the world’s first double folding phone revealed in hands-on video

At the start of this year, a leaked video showing the foldable phone from Xiaomi was leaked by popular tipster Evan Blass. The leaked video had revealed that the left and right portions of the screen could be folded to transform into a compact device. Today, Xiaomi President Lin Bin shared a hands-on video of its foldable phone. It appears to be the very same device that was leaked by Blass earlier this month. The company is yet to announce the official name of its phone with double folding design. Bin has said that he has thought of names like Xiaomi Dual Flex and Xiaomi MIX Flex for the foldable phone. He has asked Weibo users to suggest a good name for the phone.

Samsung is expected to debut its first foldable phone in the coming month. The smartphone can be opened like a book to access its foldable 7.3-inch display. However, Xiaomi’s upcoming foldable phone will be sporting a unique design. Xiaomi President Lin Bin claims that it will be the world’s double folding mobile phone. As it can be seen in the video, the screen of the phone can be folded from right and left sides.

Bin has stated that the device shown in the video is an engineering unit. The company had overcome various technical difficulties to build a phone with double folding design. Some of the problems the company was able to overcome are related to flexible folding screen technology, four-wheel drive folding shaft technology, flexible cover technology, MIUI system adaptation and so on.

Bin has claimed that the double-folded form factor of the Xiaomi Dual Flex / MIX Flex allows it to deliver a combined experience of a tablet and a smartphone. In the video, the Bin can be seen holding the unfolded device in between his thumb and little finger which suggests that it could be featuring a screen of around 6 inches. After folding the square-shaped device from both sides, it can metamorphose into a device with a small screen with a width of around 3 inches. There is a button at the topside of the phone for locking the display of the phone.

There is no information on the specs of the Xiaomi Dual Flex / MIX Flex. Probably, it could be packed with specs like Snapdragon 855 and 8 GB of RAM. Xiaomi has confirmed that it will be present at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 tech expo on Feb. 24. Probably, the Xiaomi Dual Flex / MIX Flex device may get unleased at MWC.

