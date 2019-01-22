Xiaomi phones dominate list of phones with Quick Charge 4+ support

After more than a year since its announcement, there are still just a handful of devices that support Qualcomm‘s Quick Charge 4+ fast charging technology. The list of certified phones and chargers have been updated again and Xiaomi phones make up a third of the list.

If you want a phone that supports Quick Charge 4+, you should consider any of the phones below:

Although Xiaomi phones dominate the list, it doesn’t ship any of the phones with a Quick Charge 4+ charger. We guess the reason for this is to not drive up the cost of the phone.

Quick Charge 4+ is faster and more efficient than Quick Charge 3.0 but it likely still won’t get a lot of adoption for the following reasons. First, a number of manufacturers have their own fast charging technology – OPPO has VOOC and Super VOOC, OnePlus has Warp Charge, and Huawei and Honor have SuperCharge.

These manufacturers will rather use their own fast charging technology than paying Qualcomm for Quick Charge 4+ certification. Some of these fast charging technologies are also faster than Quick Charge 4+ which means there isn’t really any advantage for them to switch.

More phones will join the list this year but don’t expect them to be a significant number.

