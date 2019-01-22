Redmi Note 7 sold out in 2 minutes and 50 seconds in its third flash sale in China

Redmi Note 7, the first smartphone from the Redmi brand after it split from the parent company Xiaomi to operate as an independent brand, is being well received in China. In its first sale a couple of weeks ago, the company revealed that all the units sold out within 8 minutes and 36 seconds.

Last week, during the second flash sale, the company announced that all the units sold out within minutes. Before the second flash sale started, online retailer JD.com alone witnessed over 410,000 registrations to purchase the newly launched smartphone.

Now, the Redmi Note 7 went on flash sale today for the third time and the company has announced that more than 100,000 units sold out in just 2 minutes and 50 seconds. The company has also announced that the first bath of the orders, which were delayed because of a production accident, has also been shipped.

The next flash sale for the Redmi Note 7 will now take place on 25th January at 10:00 AM China time. As for the pricing, the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage costs 999 Yuan (approx. $147), 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model costs 1,199 Yuan (approx. $177) while the top-end model with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at 1,399 Yuan (approx. $206).

The Redmi Note 7 comes with a premium glass body and a massive screen-to-body ratio thanks to the waterdrop notch display. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display carries support for 450-nits brightness, 1,500:1 contrast ratio, sun legibility, and eye protection mode.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. It also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot allowing users to expand the storage capacity.

Redmi has focused on offering a premium photography experience with this budget smartphone. The device comes with an f/1.8 aperture 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary camera with artificial intelligence technology.

On the front side, there’s a 13-megapixel camera housed in the display notch. It is also equipped with features like AI Smart Beauty and AI face unlock. The Redmi Note 7 is equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack and features an infrared blaster which makes it possible to use it as a remote control. A fingerprint scanner resides of the backside of the smartphone.

Read More: Redmi’s upcoming Android Go-powered smartphone — Redmi Go gets certified by NBTC in Thailand, launch imminent

As for the software, the smartphone is running Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. With an 18W fast charger, which needs to be purchased separately, the phone can be fully charged in just 1 hour and 43 minutes.