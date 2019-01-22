Vivo Y89 with Snapdragon 626, dual cameras and 1,598 Yuan (~$235) announced

A new Vivo smartphone Vivo Y89 has appeared on the official website of the Vivo China. The smartphone is already up for purchase trough AliExpress in the home market. The new budget-friendly smartphone from the company comes with a notched display and it is fueled by Snapdragon 626 chipset.

Vivo Y89 Specifications and Features

The Vivo Y89 weighs 149.3 grams and it has a thickness of 7.8mm. The smartphone is fitted with 19:9 aspect ratio display of 6.26 inches which produces full HD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels.

The Snapdragon 626 chipset powers the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM. The Vivo V9 that and Vivo Z1 Lite phones that were released last year were also powered by Snapdragon 626 mobile platform. The Vivo Y89 includes a 3,260mAh battery. The handset comes preinstalled with FunTouch OS flavored Android 8.1 Oreo OS. The internal storage available on the Vivo Y89 is 64 GB and it comes with a microSD card slot for expanding its storage.

The rear panel of the Vivo Y89 has a fingerprint scanner. At the top-left corner of the back panel is a dual camera setup features f/2.0 aperture 16-megapixel primary sensor and f/2.4 aperture 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For capturing selfies, it has a front-facing camera of 16-megapixel. The other features available on the Y89 includes rear-mounted fingerprint reader, face unlock, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Bluetooth and 3.5mm audio jack.

Vivo Y89 Price

The official store of the Vivo Y89 is yet to list the smartphone. On AliExpress, the handset is listed with a price tag of 1,598 Yuan (~$235). It comes in two color options.

The Aurora Blue model has a gradient color appeal whereas the Black Gold variant has gold accents around the rear camera module and fingerprint scanner. As of this writing, there are no details on the markets outside of China that will be receiving the Vivo Y89 phone.