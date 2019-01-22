Samsung announces ultra-slim ISOCELL camera sensor for punch hole smartphones

When it comes to advanced semiconductor technology, Samsung is an acclaimed leader and the company is putting efforts to continue to maintain that lead. The Korean tech giant has just announced another outstanding technology in the aspect of camera sensors. It is dubbed ISOCELL Slim 3T2 and is the company’s smallest high-resolution image sensor. At 1/3.4 inches (approximately 5.1-millimetres diagonally) and 0.8μm pixel size, the ISOCELL Slim 3T2 is the industry’s most compact image sensor.

The sensor can deliver 20-megapixel resolution for both front and rear cameras in today’s sleekest mid-range smartphones. According to Jinhyun Kwon, vice president of System LSI sensor marketing at Samsung Electronics, the sensor is developed to meet the demand for advanced imaging capabilities in mobile devices in order to provide richer user experiences. With 20-million active 0.8μm-sized pixels, the ISOCELL Slim 3T2 not just provides excellent clarity and detail, it also offers high color fidelity by adopting Samsung’s ISOCELL Plus technology. The technology enables sensors to capture and absorb more light information for accurate color reproduction even with sub-micrometre-sized pixels.

The sensor supports all full-screen phones such as the ‘hole-in display’ or ‘notch design,’ and to do this, the front-facing image sensors need to minimize their size while being able to capture high-quality images. The size makes it easy to fit into a tiny module thus creating more space for the display. Further, the sensor also utilises Samsung’s Tetracell technology which merges four pixels to work as one and allows the 3T2 take brighter and sharper pictures in low-light settings. The sensor’s application in rear-facing multi-camera settings for telephoto solutions require an RGB color filter array instead of Tetracell technology. The small size of the image sensor also reduces the height of the tele-camera module by around seven percent when compared to Samsung’s 1/3-inch 20Mp image sensor, allowing more elegant smartphone designs. Mass production of the Samsung ISOCELL Slim 3T2 is expected to commence in the first quarter of this year.

