Meizu teases launch of world’s first holeless phone

Meizu took to Weibo today to announce that it will have an event tomorrow, 23rd of January. They also shared a poster with a text that says “World’s 1st ……….” with the rest of the words after “1st” redacted.

A loose translation of the original post itself says “It’s time to show real technology” and also includes the hashtag #Meizu 16 Flagship mobile phone. This means whatever Meizu is unveiling tomorrow is related to the Meizu 16.

The blacked out text has gotten fans curious and since Meizu itself asked people to guess what it is, you can bet there are lots of predictions already.

However, someone was able to edit the poster to reveal the blacked out words and it says “World’s first holeless phone”. Going by this, we believe they mean the phone doesn’t have a notch or a punch hole. So what phone is it?

Since there is a hashtag for the Meizu 16 series, we believe it might be one of the upcoming flagships which include the Meizu 16T which is said to be a gaming phone or the Meizu 16s or Meizu 16s Plus. Irrespective of the one it is, we can be sure it won’t have a “hole”.

READ MORE: Meizu releases Flyme 7.2 for beta testers: here are the improvements

Meizu did confirm it will launch three Snapdragon 855 phones later this year, specifically in the second quarter. However, there is nothing stopping them from announcing the phone(s) early but still scheduling availability for the second quarter.

(Source, Via)