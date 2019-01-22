Lenovo Z5 Pro GT records highest benchmarking score on AnTuTu

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT was a surprise announcement at the launch event of the Lenovo Z5s in December 2018. Unexpectedly, Lenovo unleashed the Z5 Pro GT as the world’s first smartphone with Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. Another first from the Z5 Pro GT is the inclusion of 12 GB of RAM on the device. The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB has been benchmarked on AnTuTu.

As it can be seen in the below screenshot, the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage has scored 371,273 on AnTuTu benchmarks. Until the appearance of the Z5 Pro GT, most phones with either 7nm Kirin 980 chipset or the second-generation 10nm Snapdragon 845 chipset had recorded high scores of around 360k. Now that the Z5 Pro GT has score more than 370k, it is become the highest scoring smartphone on AnTuTu benchmarks.



The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is a slider phone like the Snapdragon 710 powered Lenovo Z5 Pro phone. The GT edition of the phone features a 6.39-inch AMOLED notch-less display with full HD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and in-display fingerprint reader.

The slider of the Z5 Pro GT has 16-mgeapixel + 8-megapixel dual camera module. The rear shell of the smartphone is fitted with 16-megapixel + 24-megapixel vertical dual camera setup. It is packed with 3,350mAh battery which is enabled with rapid charging technology. The phone lacks support for microSD card and 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone is preinstalled with Android 8.1 Oreo OS that is customized with ZUI 10 user interface.

The base model of the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT features 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and it carries an attractive price tag of 2,698 Yuan (~$396). The 128 GB and 256 GB storage editions of the smartphone with 8 GB of RAM are respectively priced at 2,998 Yuan (~$440) and 3,398 Yuan (~$499). The most powerful edition of the phone which includes 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of native storage costs 4,398 Yuan (~$646).

