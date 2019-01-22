Samsung Galaxy A8s FE with gradient design to launch in China on 14th February

Last month, Samsung launched its Galaxy A8s smartphone in China — the company’s first device to feature a punch-hole or Infinity-O display, as the company likes to call it. Now, the company is working to launch another variant of the phone dubbed as Samsung Galaxy A8s FE.

According to the reports, the Galaxy A8s FE will be launched in China on 14th February and the phone will come it two different finish having gradient colors to attract more female buyers given that the ‘FE’ in the phone’s name stands for ‘Female Edition.’

Looking at the leaked images of this upcoming smartphone, it seems that one model will come with a gradient of yellow and pink while the other model will gradient of light-blue and light-pink. The phone will first debut in China and will later make its way to South Korea. There’s no information available if the phone will be made available to other regions.

It’s not yet known if the Galaxy A8s FE will have the same specifications as the Galaxy A8s but the phone’s design is pretty much the same. To remind you, the Galaxy A8s boasts a 6.4-inch display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 10nm octa-core upper mid-range processor, paired with either 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. For photography, the device is equipped with three cameras on its back — a 10MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, a 24MP f/1.7 main sensor, and a 5MP f/2.2 sensor for real-time portrait effect. It also features a 24MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy A8s comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. There’s also a dedicated Bixby button on the side. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own custom interface and is powered by a 3,300mAh battery.

To know what the phone will pack in terms of specifications, as well as its pricing and availability information, we’ll have to wait till 14th February when the company officially launches the Galaxy A8s FE in China.

