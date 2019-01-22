Moto G7 live shots of Black, Red variants leaked with full specifications

Motorola has scheduled a Feb. 7 launch event that will take place in Brazil. Rumors are rife that the Moto G7 series will be announced through the upcoming unveil event. The G7 series includes smartphones such as Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play. The specifications and pricing of these phones have surfaced in recent reports. The leaked live shots of the Moto G7 Power had appeared int he previous week. Today, an Indian publication has shared the live shots of the Moto G7 live smartphone.



The Moto G7 live shots reveal that the smartphone could be heading to India in Black and Red color variants. The company may release the phone in other color options. A leaked render of the phone (shown below) that had cropped last week revealed that it will be also available in White.

The smartphone can be seen sporting a waterdrop notch display. The side bezels and the chin of the device is quite thick. The rear shell of the phone seems to be made out of glass which curves towards the left and right edges. The Motorola batwing logo on the rear is embedded with a fingerprint reader. Above it is a round-shaped camera module.

Through another leak, the entire specifications of the Moto G7 smartphone has been revealed. The smartphone will be arriving with a 6.24-inch IPS LCD display that will produce Full HD+ resolution of 2270 x 1080 pixels and it will be fueled by Snapdragon 632 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. It will have an internal storage of 64 GB and it will also feature a microSD card slot.

The dual camera setup of the Moto G7 includes a primary sensor of 12-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For capturing selfies, it will have a frontal shooter of 8-megapixel. A 3,000mAh battery will be included in the phone. Like the predecessor models, the phone will be shipped with TurboCharger. It will come loaded with Android 9 Pie OS. In Europe, the Moto G7 could be priced at 249 euros (~$284).