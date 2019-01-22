DxOMark begins rating selfie cameras, Pixel 3 and Galaxy Note 9 top the list

DxOMark is known for its camera comparisons. However, for smartphones it has always been limited to just the rear cameras, leaving users to find out themselves which phone takes better selfies. Now, they have begun rating front-facing cameras and have released a list of the phones with the best selfie cameras.

According to the ranking, if you want to take the absolute best selfies, the Google Pixel 3 is the device you should go for. If you don’t like the Pixel 3, then you should choose the Samsung Galaxy Note9 as it has the same selfie camera score as the Pixel 3.

Xiaomi’s Mi MIX 3 comes in at the third spot with 84 points, a significant distance from the Pixel and Note, but if it is any consolation, it beats the iPhone XS Max and the Galaxy S9 Plus which come after it in that order. The second gen Pixel is sixth and DxOMark says it takes better selfies than Huawei’s 2018 flagships – the Mate 20 Pro and P20 Pro. The Galaxy S8 and the iPhone X also make the list of the top 10 selfie camera phones.

DxOMark says the rating is based on how well the phones perform while taking solo selfies, group selfies, indoor and outdoor selfies, video recording, under natural light and much more before. So this isn’t just about pictures alone. So for example, the Galaxy Note9 is better at recording videos with the front camera than the Pixel 3.

Thinking out loud, do the Nubia X and Vivo NEX Dual Display get to enter as contenders for the selfie king since their rear cameras are actually also selfie cameras? Let us know what you think about the list in the comment box.

