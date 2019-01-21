Huawei Mate 20 Pro is now leading DxOMark along with P20 Pro with 109 score

DxOMark, a known platform for benchmarking smartphone cameras have tested the Huawei Mate 20 Pro flagship phone. Before the Mate 20 Pro was benchmarked, the Huawei P20 Pro that was unveiled in March 2018 held the numero uno position on the DxOMark mobile photography benchmarking list with a score of 109. The Mate 20 Pro is now leading the rankings at DxOMark since it has rated the smartphone with a score of 109. On the second position is the Apple iPhone XS Max with a score of 105. It is followed by HTC U12+, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 that have recorded 103 score on DxOMark.

As it can be seen in the below screenshot, the 109 DxOMark by Mate 20 Pro is an average of 114 and 97 for photo and video shooting tests. In comparison, the P20 Pro scored 114 and 98 in the same tests.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro features Leica engineered triple camera module on its rear. It includes 40-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, 20-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture which supports 5x optical zoom and OIS. All the three sensors support PDAD and laser autofocus. Sitting on the frontside of the Mate 20 Pro is a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

The Mate 20 Pro does well in departments exposure, color reproduction, autofocus and noise reduction while capturing photos and videos. The benchmarking platform praised the zoom capabilities of the Mate 20 Pro. The smartphone lost some points when it occasionally captured photos with slight or pink tint in brightly-lit outdoor and indoor conditions. It also lost some fine details of the face in bokeh shots. While recording videos, panning the camera resulted in loss of details on some fine textures. The videos that were recorded indoors appeared shaky.

The P-series of flagship phones are known for delivering topnotch photography experience. Rumors have it that the Huawei P30 Pro launching in March this year will be equipped with four cameras that may deliver 10x optical zoom.

