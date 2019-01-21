Samsung Galaxy M20 back panel leak shows dual-camera setup and a fingerprint sensor

Samsung has scheduled a launch event in India on 28th January, where the company is expected to launch its new M-series smartphones, including Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. While we have already seen the leaked images of the phones featuring Infinity-V display, a new leak shows the Galaxy M20’s back panel.

The leaked image of Samsung Galaxy M20’s back panel confirms that the smartphone will come with dual rear camera setup and a fingerprint sensor for added protection. The camera module is located vertically in the top-left corner along with an LED flash while the fingerprint sensor is placed in top-center position.

As for the specifications, the smartphone will come with a 6.3-inch PLS LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixels Full HD+ screen resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device will be running on a 14nm Exynos 7885 octa-core processor along with 3GB RAM.

Coming to the camera department, the phone will feature a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual-camera setup on the back. Details about the front-facing camera is not yet known. Running on the Android operating system, the phone will come with a large 5,000mAh battery.

According to the reports, the Samsung Galaxy M20 will be priced at Rs. 12,990 in India, which roughly converts to $182. The Galaxy M-series is Samsung’s new take to revamp its strategy in the budget smartphone segment in India and it will be interesting to see how it performs.

The Galaxy M-series will have better specifications than its budget Galaxy J-series. Samsung is hoping the Galaxy M-series, which is expected to be an online-only lineup, to help the company facing cut-throat competition in the mid-range smartphone segment in India.

