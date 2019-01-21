Motorola RAZR 2019 front, rear design seems to have leaked through patent filing

A Wall Street Journal report from the previous week had claimed that Lenovo-owned Motorola will revive the yesteryear Motorola RAZR V3 clamshell phone. The smartphone is expected to debut with a foldable design and an expensive price tag. The launch date of the Motorola RAZR 2019 is yet to be finalized, but its arrival may not be far away. Folks at 91mobiles has spotted a patent filing of a Motorola phone with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). Since it features a foldable design, it is believed that it could be the design of the rumored Motorola RAZR 2019 foldable phone.

In the below image, the alleged Motorola RAZR 2019 can be seen sporting a tall display along with a thick chin. At the topside of the display is a wider notch which appears to be equipped with an earpiece. It does not seem to house a selfie camera. The edges at the center area of the phone features hinges on the either sides of the screen, but they seem to be hidden under the display area which confirms that it will be sporting a foldable design.

The rear design of the Motorola RAZR 2019 is interesting since it features two halves that are joined by a hinge. The upper half features a small-sized secondary display like the original Motorola RAZR V3 phone. The small screen can be used for checking notifications for calls and messages without opening the phone to see the main display. There seems to be a camera above the second screen while it could be equipped with a fingerprint scanner on its lower half. The below image shows of the side view of the alleged Motorola RAZR 2019 clamshell flagship phone.

Fresh information that has surfaced from South Kore reveals that Motorola RAZR 2019 will use the folding screen solution from Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy F foldable phone. Last week’s report had revealed that the company will be manufacturing more than 200,000 units of the RAZR 2019 phone. The handset could be exclusively available in the U.S. through Verizon Wireless with a price tag of $1,500.

(source)