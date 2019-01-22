Xiaomi’s 70Mai Car Air Purifier Pro launched, priced at 299 yuan ($44)

Xiaomi ecological chain company 70Mai is dedicated to the manufacture of smart products for the car. The brand has products such as car DVR, smart rear mirror, tire pressure monitors and car chargers/wireless music player. The company has now launched the 70Mai Car Air Purifier Pro with a retail price tag of 299 yuan ($44).

The 70Mai Car Air Purifier Pro is said to be inspired by Van Gogh’s masterpiece “Starry Night” but we can’t see how. The gadget comes with a compact body made from aluminium alloy. It has a CADR value of up to 52m3/h which means it can efficiently purify the air inside a conventional sedan family car in 3.3 minutes.

Read Also: Xiaomi Launches Mi Rearview Mirror Recorder For ¥399 (~$62)

The Air Purifier Pro uses a more complex rear-tilt centrifugal fan with an improved impeller cut. When the air output is increased by 15%, the noise is reduced by 5db while the clean air continues to stream out steadily. The gadget also comes with a built-in Cubic Optoelectronics photoelectric dust sensor that can detect the level of PM2.5 in the car in real time. The sensor will then adjust the working pattern of the purifier. The air purifier uses the highly efficient E&HH11 filter paper which can easily intercept invisible particles such as dust, smoke, PM 2.5, and pollen. The filer can also filter out formaldehyde.

(source)