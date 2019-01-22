Motorola teases February 7 event in Brazil; Moto G7 expected to be launched

Barely nine months after Motorola last unveiled the Moto G6 lineup, the company is already sending out invitations for an event that would hold on February 7 in Brazil. The teaser wasn’t explicit on the model the company would unveil but there are speculations that the Moto G7 series would make its debut on that day.

The Moto G7 lineup, comprising four models, have been making the rounds in rumours and leaks. Right from the days of the Moto G4 lineup, the G7 is expected to be the most expensive alongside the Moto G7 Plus. While the Moto G7 Play will be at the lower end of the pricing table. Motorola will add a new model which will be known as Moto G7 power.

According to earlier rumours, the Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 processor which places the models in the same category as the Nokia 6.2. Apart from the mammoth 5000mAh battery expected to feature on the Moto G7 Power, there isn’t any special feature on both models. On the other hand, the more expensive Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus, are both rumoured to utilise the more powerful Snapdragon 660 chipset. Both devices equally pack dual rear camera setups and small waterdrop notches.

Read Also: Motorola RAZR to be revived as a $1500 foldable phone

We can’t be so sure, though, that the G7 lineup will be unveiled but since the brand is popular in that region, it is highly possible that would happen. We expect the sales to commence in no distant time after the launch event. While the global debut could happen at MW 2019 in late February. A recent report tip the Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power to be priced at around €149 ($169) and €209 ($238) respectively in most European markets. On the other hand, the Moto G7 and G7 Plus are rumoured to retail at €249 ($283) and €299 ($340) respectively. The prices in the US are expected to be lower due to the increased taxes and import tariffs applied to European products.

(source)