Live photos of the Moto G7 Power confirm specs and reveal Brazilian price

Motorola hasn’t yet announced the 7th-gen Moto G series yet but it appears a launch will happen very soon. Live images of the Moto G7 Power have surfaced online and they were taken at a store in Brazil. If the phone is already shipping to stores, that should mean an official launch is around the corner.

The images confirm the specs of the Moto G7 Power and also reveal the price of the phone. Although the price is for Brazil, it should give us an idea of how much it will cost when it arrives in other countries.

The Moto G7 Power will come with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a notch at the top that houses the 8MP selfie camera and speaker. While an FHD+ display would be better, the lower resolution should mean less power consumption and longer battery life.

The phone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor. This is said to be the Snapdragon 632 mobile platform. The chipset is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There will be other RAM and storage configurations available.

The back of the Moto G7 Power is home to a single 12MP sensor that is housed in a black circle along with an LED flash. There is a fingerprint scanner beneath the setup with a Motorola logo on top. The back of the device appears to be covered in glass that reflects light. The variant in the live images is blue.

The phone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery which should last a whole day and probably more. One shot of the phone shows a number of Motorola apps and Google’s own File Go and Photos apps.

READ MORE: Motorola RAZR to be revived as a $1500 foldable phone

The Moto G7 Power is priced at BRL 1,399 (~$370). That is pretty expensive when compared to the leaked European price of €209 (~$238). According to the source, the Moto G7 Power and its siblings should be announced on February 7.

(Source, Via)