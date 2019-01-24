Redmi Note 7 with 48MP primary camera teased to launch in India soon

Redmi, the newly independent brand of Xiaomi, launched the Redmi Note 7 smartphone earlier this month in China. The phone has been well-received in China as it sold out within minutes in all three flash sales.

Now, it seems that the Redmi Note 7 is ready to make its debut in India as the company has teased the launch of Redmi Note 7 in India through its official Twitter account. The tweet contains text upside down, accompanied by a photo of Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain and Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun holding the Redmi Note 7.

While the launch date of the phone in India is not yet known, it is expected to launch next month. Earlier, we reported that the company is planning to launch Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Go smartphones in India by the end of March this year.

The phone features a premium glass body design and comes with a massive screen-to-body ratio thanks to the waterdrop notch display. As for the specifications, the device sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display carries support for 450-nits brightness, 1,500:1 contrast ratio, sun legibility, and eye protection mode.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. It also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot allowing users to expand the storage capacity.

The company has focused on offering a premium photography experience with this budget smartphone. The device comes with an f/1.8 aperture 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary camera with artificial intelligence technology. On the front side, there’s a 13-megapixel camera housed in the display notch for taking selfies. It is also equipped with features like AI Smart Beauty and AI face unlock.

As for the software, the smartphone is running Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. It is equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack and features an infrared blaster as well as a back-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology.

