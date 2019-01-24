Motorola patents new pressure sensitive gripping system, prepares for buttonless phones

It seems Lenovo owned Motorola is experimenting with new technologies in the backyard. Recently, a new pressure gripping system patent has been published on the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) website. The new technology is believed to be a starting point for buttonless mobile devices. As like of HTC U12, Motorola is also testing a new system of pressure sensitive functions on smartphones.

As per the images attached to the patent documents, different modules such as a touchscreen, grip profile database, touch input analysis and various other modules will be grouped together. It relates to pressure sensitive sides which can perform various functions depending upon the intensity. On the other hand, it can be an extended touch screen which is modded toward sides.

If we talk from buttonless smartphone theory, then it will work exactly as like of the standard phone but will rely on side smart sensors. The new technology could be placed along the sides of the smartphones, tablets and other smart devices. Currently, the real working of the patent is not confirmed, but we speculate that it would help users to assign different functions on the basis of how much pressure is applied.

There are many possibilities for the usage of new grip patent registered by Motorola. Another possibility is the squeeze feature to activate proposed function as like of HTC’s Edge sense. Even though, it could help in authenticating the users with the blend of fingerprint sensor along with the new patent. It would help the device to perform multiple functions at a single instance.

Currently, there’s no confirmation regarding the usage of new grip patent. Nevertheless, it will be quite useful if implemented in a much-refined way. Overall, nothing can be confirmed as of now all these are mere speculations. Well, what are your views regarding the pressure sensitive grip patent? Do you think it can help devices to become buttonless? Share your important thoughts via the comments below.