BOE technology edges past LG as it coasts closer to Samsung in AMOLED panel supply

One of the leading names in display technology is Chinese firm – BOE display technology. The company has built a reputation for itself in the aspect of LCD screens using its proprietary Advanced Super Dimension Switch (ADSDS) technology for liquid-crystal (LCD) panels. But when it comes to OLED panels, the Chinese firm is behind Samsung and LG.

The company has now surpassed LG in the aspect of OLED supply and is closing in on Samsung. The company has seen its yield for AMOLED panels increase tremendously. The company’s yield for 6.39” QHD+ AMOLED panels increase from 10% in Q3 2018 to 30% in Q4 and may get as high as 50% before the end of the year. It’s biggest AMOLED display supply yet is for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

This result has been a long time coming. We recall sometime in 2017 when the Chinese company unveiled its sixth generation of flexible AMOLED production line in a ceremony held in Chengdu, China. The production line is the wold’s second production line for flexible AMOLED panels and China’s first. The line was targeted at breaking the monopoly enjoyed by Korean companies Samsung, LG and others and that it is doing. BOE technology is reportedly planning a massive $6.85 million investment into a third production line for 6G flexible AMOLED panels.

The company has to improve on its yield rates and other factors in order to mount any serious threat on Samsung’s dominance of the market, according to the Display Supply Chain Consultants. In Q4 2018, while BOE spent an estimated $80 to manufacture the 6.39-inch AMOLED panel, it cost Samsung only $60 per panel.

