Huawei Mate 20 Pro curved display is said to be manufactured by BOE

Yesterday, at an event in London, Huawei announced the Huawei Mate 20 Pro along with the Mate 20, Mate 20X and Mate 20 RS Porsche Design. Majorly, all the devices are now available on pre-orders from Huawei’s official online store. Huawei Mate 20 Pro carries a big 6.39-inch OLED flexible display with a resolution of 3120×1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. If the latest reports are to believed, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is using a display manufactured by a domestic player, BOE.

Unlike Google, Apple and other major players who use displays from either Samsung or LG. Huawei has shown interest in a domestic manufacturer, BOE. It looks like that Huawei has got a better display at home and that’s why the company has ditched Samsung AMOLED display which they used last year.

There are many pros and cons of the new display, as per the initial reviews, it seems that the new display carries little more graininess than the Mate 10’s display. On the other hand, BOE’s display has allowed Mate 20 Pro to reach the pixel density of 536 PPI and has an improved visual perception along with better clarity.

Along with the quality, we are sure that Huawei would have saved some costs by using a display developed by a domestic player.

Additionally, Huawei Mate 20 Pro uses a Kirin 980 chipset, which is Android’s first chipset built on a 7nm process. It is 60% more power efficient and produces a significant boost in its performance. There are dual NPUs to handle the AI tasks quite efficiently. It brings 40W SuperCharging which can charge the device upto 70% in just 30 minutes. It is powered by an exclusive wireless reverse charging technology, which allows you to charge any other device. In-camera department, Huawei has added triple shooters which enhances its picture shooting and video making capabilities. Users can perform 3x optical zoom along and can take an ultra-wide picture.

It’s a full package for the users who want performance along with an excellent camera with hand on Artificial Intelligence.

