Moto G5S Plus receiving Android 8.1 Oreo update in the US

Motorola has finally started rolling out Android 8.1 Oreo for Moto G5S Plus in the United States. After successful completion of the soak test, its global rollout has begun back in September. Since then, it took two months to bring the same update in the United States. Users will start receiving the OTA update notification soon.

After rolling out in Brazil and a few other countries, users in the States side are ready to get the update. Motorola has published the support notes with an official changelog and additional relevant information regarding the update. Along with the new usual Android 8.1 Oreo changes, it brings August security patch. The company has also added stability improvements and performance optimizations to increase its overall performance. There are various bug fixes which have been added to the latest update build.

We suggest you wait for the update or either check it manually. You can do so by heading over to the Settings >> About >> then check for System updates. Also, make sure to free up some space to install the update without any issue and keep your device charged more than 60%.

Update: As per recent update, support notes were pushed mistakenly, but despite this, the update has started to roll out. A user in California has reported that Android 8.1 Oreo update is rolling out on his US unlocked G5S Plus device.

So, fingers crossed, we hope Motorola to reveal the broader Android 8.1 Oreo update very soon. Anyone from here who received the update on their Moto G5 Plus?

