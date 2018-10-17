Vivo Z3 with Snapdragon 710 and Dual Turbo technology announced in China with 1,898 Yuan (~$274) pricing

In the previous week, Vivo had launched the Vivo V11 smartphone as Vivo Z3i smartphone in China. Today, the Chinese manufacturer has announced the more powerful Vivo Z3 smartphone as the successor for the Vivo Z1 phone that was unveiled in May this year.

Vivo Z3 Specifications and Features

The Vivo Z3 boasts a premium appeal with glass panels on its front and rear and a metallic frame in between. The handset measures 155.97 x 75.63 x 8.1mm. It houses a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with waterdrop notch. The display supports Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone offers a screen space of 90.3 percent.

The Vivo Z1 featured the Snapdragon 660 chipset. Its successor has arrived in two CPU variants. The base model of the Vivo Z3 features Snapdragon 670 whereas its two higher variants are fueled by Snapdragon 710 chipset. It comes with up to 6 GB of RAM and an inbuilt storage of up to 128 GB. For additional storage, there is a microSD card slot on the device.

The FunTouch OS 4.5 flavored Android 8.1 Oreo OS is available preinstalled on the Vivo Z3. The Chinese manufacturer has included Jovi AI assistant on the phone. For optimized performance, the Vivo Z3 is equipped with Dual-Turbo engine that accelerates the performance of the device while accessing system apps and games. The Z3 phone also promises smooth gaming experience as it comes with a dedicated gaming mode with DND. Other gaming related features available on the smartphone are Picture-in-Picture mode, game keyboard and 4D game shock.

In terms of photography, the Vivo Z3 has 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel AI smart dual camera. The waterdrop notch houses the 12-megapixel selfie camera. The handset is packed with AI-based photography features like scene detection, bokeh shots and low-light photography.

The presence of IR camera allows the phone to support face unlock even in dim-light conditions. The handset is also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo Z3 receives power to perform from a 3,315mAh battery that is coupled with dual-engine flash charging technology. The connectivity features available on the Z3 are dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB, GPS and 3.5mm audio jack.

Vivo Z3 Pricing and Release Date

Here are the three variants of the Vivo Z3 along with their pricing:

Snapdragon 670, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage – 1,598 Yuan (~$230)

Snapdragon 710, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage – 1,898 Yuan (~$274)

Snapdragon 710, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage – 2,298 Yuan (~$332)

The Vivo Z3 is available on pre-sale in China and it will be available for buying from 00:00AM on Nov. 1. The handset can be availed in color variants such as Starry Night Black, Dream Pink and Aurora Blue. The latter two are color gradient versions. As of this writing, there is no confirmation on the international availability of the Vivo Z3.