Get Your Hands On The Big-Screen Honor Note 10 Phablet For Just $539.99 On GearBest



The Note 10 phablet was launched in July this year under Huawei’s popular sub-brand Honor. It became an instant hit among those who fancy watching their favorite videos or playing popular on a big-screen mobile device.

Taking this popularity into consideration, the Chinese tech company is now offering the coveted smartphone at a dropped price on GearBest. Let’s check out the details without wasting time.

The Honor Note 10 phablet is now up for grabs at a discounted price of just $539.99 on the Chinese electronics online store that offers a wide selection of electronics items at unbeatable prices. This is a significant 12% reduction in the device’s original asking price.



As a phablet, the Honor Note 10 sports a mammoth 6.95 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display bearing resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels. The device is housed in a sturdy aluminum frame but weighs in at just in at just 230 g (8.11 oz) and its dimensions are 177 x 85 x 7.7 mm (6.97 x 3.35 x 0.30 in).

The Huawei Honor Note 10 phablet is powered by a Kirin 970 Octa-core processor and it uses a Mali G72 MP12 GPU under the hood for an unmatched and uninterrupted viewing experience. Moreover, it comes with 6GB of RAM and offers a hearty 128GB of onboard storage.

On the photography front, the Honor-branded phablet houses a 16.0MP + 24.0MP dual-camera setup on the back and a 13.0MP front shooter for self-portraits and face-to-face video chatting. It runs on Android 8.1.0reo OS and is backed by a robust 5000mAh big capacity battery that lets you play games without any sort of interruption.

You can head straight to this link in order to check the full specification and avail the discount before the promotion comes to an end. Note that the discount will be valid on the black and blue color versions of the Honor Note 10 phablet.

Get 12% Off On Huawei Honor Note 10 Phablet