Asus Zenfone 4 Max finally receives Android 8.1 Oreo update

Asus, which had scheduled to release Android Oreo-based update for the Zenfone 4 Max in December last year when it pushed ZUI 4.0, has now finally started rolling out the new update.

The company has now released the new ZUI 5.0 user interface for the Asus Zenfone 4 Max users. The update is based on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. The update, which carries version 15.2016.1809.412 is arriving over-the-air (OTA), and will be disseminated on a staggered basis.

The Asus ZenFone Max 4 was launched in September last year, and was talked about because of its huge 5,000mAh battery. When launched, the phone shipped with Android 7.0 Nougat operating system pre-installed.

The update brings several new features to the device, including the addition of picture-in-picture mode that enables users to view videos while continuing to interact with an app running in the background. It also comes with notification channels, and also allows users to snooze notifications. Further, the settings menu has also been redesigned.

Coming to the specifications, the Asus Zenfone 4 Max features a 5.5-inch Full HD display and is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 430 processor. There’s another variant of the phone featuring a 5.2-inch display and is powered by Snapdragon 425 SoC.

It original model comes with 3GB of RAM and offers 32GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for further expanding the phone’s storage capacity up to 256GB.

For camera, there’s a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a combination of a 13MP f/2.0 main sensor with fast autofocus and a 13MP 120-degree wide-angle lens that fits in more details. The front camera is an 8MP shooter along with an LED flash.

The phone is powered a massive 5,000mAh battery that also supports fast charging technology and reverse charging. As for the pricing, it starts at about 300 Euros, roughly $347.

